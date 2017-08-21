Barrels of fun at Peak District beer blessing day

For thine is the beer, the bitter and the lager, for ever and ever... barmen!

A special prayer was read at a brewery to bless a new charity beer which will support the Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion.

Lynne Howell, Janet Taylor, Eunice King, Rita Bowden, and Jane Carrington sampling The Standard Bearer at Wincle Brewery

The Standard Bearer is the latest tipple to roll off the barrels and last week it was officially blessed by ‘Padre’ John Hudghton at the Wincle Brewery.

Reverend John, who delivered his sermon from the mash tun, said: “This was a real first for me to bless a beer, but it is an honour to be involved.” The Hayfield branch wanted to raise the profile of the poppy appeal and to get people talking.

Branch secretary David Ash said: “We are quite a small branch so we are always looking for new ways to fundraise and this seems like a nice path for us to take.

“We have the oldest standard bearer in the country, Neil Deaville, who has been continuously serving the Hayfield legion since 1963, so we wanted to honour his dedication and the pump clips will feature him holding the standard, which is lovely.”

Revenered John Hudghton leading a sermon in the brewery.

The four per cent amber beer, made from English malt and hops, will be on sale during the Poppy Appeal, from Monday October 16 until Sunday November 12, and £10 from every barrel will be donated to the branch.

Giles Meadows, owner of the Cheshire-based brewery, said: “We had a great day blessing the beer. I’ve never heard of anything like this before.

“We are not just creating a beer but remembering the service and sacrifice of the men who gave their lives, so we needed to do something a bit special.”