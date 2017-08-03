Bakewell Show re-schedules Horse of the Year Show qualifiers

Have your say

Qualifiers for the Horse of Year Show that were due to take place at Bakewell Show today (Thursday) have been re-scheduled for the weekend.

Bad weather has meant that a number of classes will now take place at the showground on Sunday.

The Horse of the Year Show classes that have been rescheduled are:

Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year

Equissage Pulse Partbred pony of the Year

Harness Horse and Pony of the Year

Kathleen Wood Children’s Riding Pony of the Year

The Binks Family Show Hunter Pony of the Year

The Price Family Lead Rein & First Ridden Show Pony of the Year

The Spencer Family Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type

The Underwood Family Intermediate Show Hunter

The Shire Horse of the Year Championship qualifier supported by The Shire Horse Society and Field Equine Vets will go ahead as scheduled at 2pm today (Thursday) in the main ring.