Bakewell golfers show drive for contest

Scores of golfers pitted their putters against each other as part of a day of golf.

Geoff Holmes, president of Bakewell Golf Club, welcomed captain Neil Peters and more than 60 members and guests for a day of golf- topped off with a barbecue courtesy of chef Tim.

After a hard-fought contest, first place was won by Andy Lawcock and Kevin Ash, second were Keith Potter and David Locke, third were Mike Cockerton and Colin Nicol and fourth were Doug Cousin and Peter Wright.

Also in the prizes were Peter Freeman, John Meakin and Dierdre Slack. Murray Scott who showed his skills on the putting green.