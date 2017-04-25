Bakewell band and choir make beautiful music together

Two musical organisations have come together in perfect harmony to perform a concert.

Bakewell’s newly-formed community choir and the town’s century-old award-winning Bakewell Silver Band came together for an evening of stirring voice and brass music at Lady Manners School, Bakewell.

The concert was led by Wirksworth’s Lester Simpson, Bakewell and District Community Choir choirmaster and member of the well-known a cappela folk group Coope, Boyes and Simpson, and Jim Henson, musical director of the Bakewell Silver Band.

The two groups performed a varied two-hour programme of music, which ranged from Sibelius to anti-war protest songs and from David Bowie to big band numbers.

They played to an enthusiastic and appreciative audience.

Although the Bakewell Community Choir was only formed just over a year ago, the Bakewell Silver Band celebrates its 110th anniversary this year.

The band now ranks as one of Derbyshire’s premier brass bands and recently won the second section of the North East Midlands Brass Band Association awards and gained third place at the “Brass at the Guild” contest, which was held in Preston.

Bakewell community choir has already performed concerts at the Eroica Festival in Bakewell and a well-attended carol concert at Bakewell Parish Church.

The choir has around 70 members and meets every Wednesday evening at Bakewell Town Hall.

Both groups have their roots based strongly in the local community.

Lester Simpson commented: “This is what community is all about.

“It is great that these two locally-based musical groups have come together to perform for their local communities.

“We hope we can do more of this kind of concert in the future.”

For further information on Bakewell and District Community Choir, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/bakewellanddistrictcommunitychoir

For more on Bakewell Silver Band is available by visit the website www.bakewellband.co.uk