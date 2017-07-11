Bake off winner Nadyia films new show in Chapel

Former Great British Bake Off winner turned author and TV presenter Nadiya Hussain came to Chapel-en-le-Frith for her new BBC2 series.

The eight-part series start at 8.30pm on Monday, July 17 and takes her all over Britain to find local specialities.

The Derbyshire episode is scheduled to be edition two and sees Nadiya meeting Ian Barratt at Owlgreave Farm in Combs, and sampling traditional fare and finding out how oatcakes are made before devising her own improvised speciality – Derbyshire oatcake samosas.

Ian said: “There were about 10 people including two cameramen, a soundman, a food technologist, a BBC photographer and the rest, and they’d be busy re-taking shots, setting up the lighting, setting up tables and flowers, looking for good angles – it was immense! They were flying around you all the time for what will probably be 10 or 15 minutes of TV, in the end.”

Then Nadiya came up with her own special twist on tradition: “She made vegetable samosas out of the oatcakes – and they were brilliant,” said Ian, “She used flour and water to seal the edges and deep fried them, so they crisped up on the outside and had the moist and slightly spicy vegetables on the inside. I can see them becoming a whole new product line. They were absolutely delicious.”

Nadiya’s British Food Adventure starts Monday July 17, 8.30pm BBC, with Derbyshire Oatcakes on July 24.