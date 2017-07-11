Bake off winner Nadiya films new show in Chapel

Former Great British Bake Off winner turned author and TV presenter Nadiya Hussain has visited the Chapel-en-le-Frith area for a new BBC2 series.

The eight-part series begins on Monday July 17 and takes her all over Britain to find local specialities.

The Derbyshire episode - scheduled to be edition two - sees Nadiya meeting Ian Barratt at Owlgreave Farm in Combs. She samples his authentic Derbyshire oatcakes and discovers how they are made, before devising her own improvised speciality – Derbyshire oatcake samosas.

Ian said: “There were about ten people, including two cameramen, a soundman, a food technologist, a BBC photographer and the rest, and they’d be busy re-taking shots, setting up the lighting, setting up tables and flowers, looking for good angles – it was immense.”

And Nadiya was certainly cooking with gas on the day – literally so, as Ian’s farmhouse and bakehouse just outside Chapel uses LPG from AvantiGas for cooking and heating.

Nadiya came up with her own special twist on tradition.

“She made vegetable samosas out of the oatcakes – and they were brilliant,” said Ian.

“She used flour and water to seal the edges and deep fried them, so they crisped up on the outside and had the moist and slightly spicy vegetables on the inside. I can see them becoming a whole new product line. They were absolutely delicious.”

Nadiya’s British Food Adventure will air at 8.30pm.