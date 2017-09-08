Bad weather postpones Furness Vale sport field opening

Heavy rain has meant the opening of Furness Vale sports field has had to be postponed.

Over the last ten years, the Furness Community Organising Green Space (COGS) group has been working hard to transform what was a boggy, derelict field into a levelled and landscaped playing area thanks to a grant of £80,382 from Sport England.

Terry Watson, chairman of Furness Vale Cogs said: “Unfortunately due to worsening underfoot conditions and the forecast of more heavy rain over the next four days, the Furness COGS committee have had to postpone the field event on Saturday on safety grounds.

“This event will be rearranged and a new date will be announced.”

Paths, outdoor gym equipment and benches are now installed, paid for by a grant of £47,000 from WREN via FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Tesco’s Bags of Help fund donated £12,000 which allowed COGS to install picnic tables, flower beds, a table tennis table and wildflower area, while other expenses have been met through a mixture of further grants and COGS’ own fundraising.