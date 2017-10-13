Awards double for Buxton Station - thanks to hard work of Friends

Buxton Station has one of the best railway gardens in the country, after volunteers picked up a gold award for their hard work at a national awards ceremony.

The Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS), which has been working tirelessly to turn an overgrown piece of land into a Japanese-style garden, was honoured at this year’s Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) National Community Rail Awards event in Derby on October 5.

David Carlisle, chairman of FoBS, said: “We are immensely proud of our station and are flattered that our hard work has been recognised in this way.

“It is recognition not just for us, but for those who work with or support us – including D. B. Cargo, Arriva Rail North, Network Rail and the High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership.”

The local voluntary group showed it is on the right track by receiving a Gold Award and being selected as one of the five best in the country for the extent of its gardening labours.

The It’s Your Station Award recognised the hard work it took to create the ambitious dry-landscape garden in an area under the historic fanlight window, previously covered in ten metre tall, self-setting trees.

The group also took a silver award in the Permanent Community Art category for Joe the railway guard, made from scrap metal. The public art installation proudly stands on Platform 2.

In something of a High Peak coup at the awards night, the Friends group from Hadfield Station was awarded a silver certificate for its Big Project of creating an Embankment Garden on the station approach, and the Friends of Glossop Station also picked up a rare gold award for its superb planting work on the station embankment.