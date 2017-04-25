Award joy for Buxton hospice volunteer

A long-serving member of a women’s organisation has been honoured for her tireless work for a children’s hospice.

Joy Bramley, a member of the Soroptimist International Buxton, was presented with an award at Huddersfield University for her work for the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Joy has worked for the hospice for two decades after initially getting involved with the charity as part of her service through the Soroptimists.

A spokesman for the Buxton Soroptimists commented: “She finds a caring, thing to say at the darkest time and an amusing thing to say at the right time.”