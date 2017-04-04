Attempted break-in at shop in High Peak

Police are appealing for information following an attempted break in at a shop.

In the early hours of Thursday, March 30, between 12.30am and 1.45am, thieves forced the shutter door to Manor Stores on Manor Park Road.

Offenders then attempted to force the main door to the shop in High Peak before failing and making off on foot down Manor Park Road.

Contact PCSO Brian Buller on 101 with any information, quoting occurrence number 17000132599.

Send him a message online using the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111