At least 20 dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

At least 20 have died and more than 100 have been injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The suspected gunman is among those killed, it has been reported this morning. Police officers are also believed to have been shot dead. Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department, confirmed a gunman opened fire from Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and aimed at crowds at an open air music festival opposite the hotel, which is on the city’s famous strip.

Witnesses said crowds dived for cover as automatic gunfire could be heard at the Route 91 Harvest country festival at around 10.20pm yesterday local time - 6.20am BST today. Lombardo is reported to have said the gunman was a ‘lone wolf’.