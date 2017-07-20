Armed police called out after dispute between teen and his ex’s father

Armed police officers were forced to attend a home after a dispute between a teenager and his ex-girlfriend’s father.

Oliver Challans, 18, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, threatened to smash the home windows of the father of his ex-girlfriend on Blunt Avenue, Mastin Moor, after claiming his ex’s father had been armed with a machete, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Gillian Foxcroft told the hearing on Tuesday, July 18, Challans called the police claiming his ex’s father was making threats with a machete and firearms officers attended to find out what was happening.

A man was found on his drive without a machete, according to Ms Foxcroft, and Challans was waiting at the end of the street.

Ms Foxcroft added there had been an argument and the defendant had been told to leave but before leaving Challans said he would be back at 6pm to smash windows.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Challans was recorded as having a mental age of 11 when he left school and he suffers with ADHD.

Mr Lau said Challans claimed he had received a call from his ex saying she was being held hostage and he was mad and by the time police arrived the machete was in a van and he was advised to go away.

But Mr Lau explained Challans felt his version of events was not being taken seriously.

Challans pleaded guilty to threatening to damage property after the incident on April 28.

Magistrates sentenced Challans to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he re-offends in the next year he will be re-sentenced for this offence and any new crime.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.