Appeal for witnesses after ATM machine was targeted at Glossop supermarket

Officers investigating a break-in at a Co-op in Glossop are appealing to the public for information to assist with their enquiries.

This morning (Monday, July 17) at 2.15am four men are suspected to have be involved in a burglary at the Co-op supermarket on Pennine Road, Simmondley.

The men forced entry to the store and the ATM machine inside was attacked and cash stolen.

These men were described as wearing dark coloured clothing and two of them were wearing balaclavas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC James Twort on 101 quoting reference number 17000303565.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.