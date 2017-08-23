APPEAL: Burglars fled on motorbikes after Hathersage break-ins

After a spate of break-ins in Hathersage police want to talk to these motorbike riders.

A house in Jaggers Lane, Hathersage, was broken into through a back porch area by burglars who searched throughout before fleeing.

That incident happened between 9.45am and 1pm on Monday, August 14.

At about 12.30pm the same day, a property in nearby Mytham Bridge in Hope Valley was broken into, with cash and jewellery being stolen.

The offenders were disturbed during that break-in and fled on motorbikes in the direction of Sheffield, where they may originate from.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We have issued photographs of three men we would like to trace. The images are not the best quality but they do show the motorbikes that were being ridden.

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to these men about break-ins in the Hathersage area

Do you recognise the bikes, or do you know the men shown in the images?”

If you can help in any way, call DC Glyn Cantrill for the Mytham Bridge break-in or DC Graham Barrick for the Jaggers Lane burglary.

Alternatively, click here to send the officers a message.