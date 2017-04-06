Appeal after cars targeted in Buxton

Police are appealing for information and offering advice after cars were targeted in Buxton earlier this week.

This follows a number of incidents overnight between Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4, involving thieves breaking into vehicles on Manchester Road, Lightwood Road and Corbar Road, Buxton.

Items including a Garmin sat nav, a phone carrier, and cash have been stolen.

Sergeant Denis Murphy of the town’s Safer Neighbourhood team said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying anyone that may have been acting suspiciously near the roads concerned and we would welcome any information about the offences.

“We will be carrying out increased patrols to try and identify and arrest those responsible. In the meantime, I would appeal to all owners of cars and vans to be especially vigilant and to take steps to boost their security. This includes ensuring that windows and doors are properly secure and that no valuable items are left on display or in the vehicle where possible.”