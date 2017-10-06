Appeal after car tyres are damaged on a street in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after the tyres of two cars parked on the same street in Buxton were damaged.

The vehicles, which were parked on Clifton Drive, both suffered punctures after nails were placed in the tyres, sometime between Tuesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 21.

PCSO Rachael Blackley, of the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, has been making enquiries in the local area.

She said: “Officers are carrying out enquires, and investigating this damage which potentially could have been done deliberately.

“Not only has this caused a considerable cost and inconvenience to the vehicle owners, had the damage not been noticed could have caused a collision on the roads and even injury to those involved. If you have any information, or noticed anything suspicious, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Rachael Blackley on 101, quoting reference 17*409214, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of their website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.