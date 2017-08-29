Alzheimer’s information day draws in the Buxton crowds

An afternoon of tasty treats ended in a large sum of money being donated to a worthwhile cause.

A coffee and information afternoon was held at Buxton Methodist Church, which attracted more than 250 people to enjoy the array of refreshments, homemade cakes and live entertainment, as well as get more information about dementia and the support available to people in the local area.

Organisers S and W Independent Living, which are based in Buxton, donated a cheque for £2108.53 to the Alzheimer’s Society.