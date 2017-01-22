Air ambulance lands at Matlock Town FC after supporter collapsed

Football supporters and staff at Matlock Town FC helped a man who collapsed shortly before the kick-off at the Gladiators’ home match against Workington AFC.

An air ambulance had to be called before landing on the pitch at the Causeway Lane ground on Saturday afternoon, January 21, because of a medical incident.

Reports have stated that a Gladiators’ fan had been taken ill and needed medical attention and was taken to hospital.

According to tweets from Workington AFC, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation were administered to the collapsed man.

Matlock Town FC and fans have also tweeted thanks and praise to everyone involved for the way the situation was handled.

The kick-off was delayed for 45 minutes before the match got underway at 3.45pm with Matlock losing 2-1.