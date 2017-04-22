Air ambulance called out after road traffic collision with pedestrians

An air ambulance and land ambulance had to be called out after a road traffic collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians.

Derbyshire fire service revealed that the collision happened about 2.45pm, on Friday, April 22, on King Street, Belper.

Alfreton and Duffield firefighters attended the incident and handed over the casualties to the ambulance service.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “There was an incident involving one vehicle in a collision with two pedestrians.

“An air ambulance and a road ambulance were in attendance.”

Crews made the area safe for other motorists by about 4.10pm.