Affordable housing exhibition for Peak District town

An exhibition of fictional affordable housing development designs by architecture students is to open to the public.

More than 15 postgraduate students from Continuity in Architecture, one of Manchester School of Architecture’s in-house ateliers, have created images of purely theoretical proposals as part of their course.

Their work will go on display at Bakewell Town Hall at an exhibition entitled Bakewell: Some Ideas, which will be open from tomorrow, June 16, until June 30 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be an open afternoon on June 21 from 2pm.