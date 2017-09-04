Abusive pest gets restraining order after harassing his ex-partner

An abusive pest has been given a restraining order after he harassed his ex-partner and drove her to depression after they had separated.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 30, how Jason Plumb, of Queen’s Walk, Nether Langwith, repeatedly contacted the complainant by phone, emails, WhatsApp and even went to her home and drove past her address at South Normanton.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had been in a relationship for a two-year period. There have been various domestic incidents between them during that time.

“On February 4 she told him the relationship was over and eventually he left and he took the family dog with him.

“She had contact with him and she reported the unwanted contact to the police and the defendant was told not to have contact with the complainant. Since that time the defendant has been trying to make contact with various messages by voice mail which have included swearing and they have been abusive.”

Mrs Haslam added that the messages included requests for clothes, his passport, a log book and he mentioned an ipad and the dog as well as various items and other belongings and a holiday arrangement.

Plumb even stated he would exchange the dog if he could get certain property back, according to Mrs Haslam, and even offered sex and on Valentine’s Day the complainant also received various emails.

Mrs Haslam said the complainant has been left feeling quite frightened by the defendant’s behaviour and has been suffering panic attacks and anxiety and been diagnosed with depression.

The complainant also stated that she had seen the defendant outside her property driving past in a car and had also seen him parked nearby in the street.

Plumb pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment between February 7 and April 29.

The court heard how Plumb has two previous convictions for common assault relating to the complainant and her father.

The defendant was sentenced to a community order which will last until February 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Plumb was also given a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the complainant. He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.