A6 to reopen through Stockport following major bridge works

The A6 at Stockport is due to reopen on Monday (October 16), highways chiefs have confirmed.

A section of the road through the town centre, between Exchange Street (Garrick Theatre) and Heaton Lane, has been closed to traffic since July 24

Engineers have spent over 7,000 hours repairing the almost 200-year-old bridge, removing hundreds of tonnes of material and installing new concrete supports.

The road is set to reopen on October 16 as originally scheduled.

Councillor Kate Butler, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration at Stockport Council, said: “Thanks to rigorous planning and hard work by all involved we’re able to reopen the A6 on time and ensure that this important bridge in our town centre is safe for the future. Undertaking repairs of this scale is a huge job.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while the repairs have been taking place. I’d encourage everyone to continue using our online tools to plan their journeys over the coming weeks, so that we can continue to keep Stockport moving as changes take place on our roads.”

Work will continue in the immediate area following the reopening, but is not expected to affect traffic on the A6.

For further information, visit www.stockport.gov.uk/topic/a6-bridge-works.