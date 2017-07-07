A6 in Disley to close on Sunday for resurfacing works

A section of a busy road through Disley is due to be closed to traffic on two consecutive Sundays.

The A6 Buxton Road will be shut on July 9, and again on July 16, for resurfacing and relining between its junctions with Jacksons Edge Road and Meadowside.

Cheshire East Council say the closures will be in operation from 9am until at least 6pm, although roadside signage is advertising the closures lasting until 11pm. Local businesses remain open as usual, and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

For further information, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/roadworks/a6-disley-improvements.aspx.

An official signed diversion will be in place via Macclesfield and Buxton using the following routes: A6, A523, A537 Cat and Fiddle, A54, A53, A6, also operating in reverse. The route can also be viewed here.

The roadworks coincide with a three-day strike by Northern rail staff, resulting in a reduced train service operating between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton. Click here for the full story.

The A6 Buxton Road will also be closed overnight on Monday July 17, from the junction of Jacksons Edge Road to Carr Brow, between 9pm and 5am.

The Disley highway improvements are part of a wider package of works by Cheshire East council to mitigate the impact of the new 10km A6 Manchester Airport Relief Road scheme.

These include improved surfacing on the eastern arm of the A6, with cycle lanes in both directions. There will be crossing points, controlled and uncontrolled, on the western arm of the trunk road, improved road markings and improved visibility from side roads. Traffic lights are being installed at Redhouse Lane and bus stops being relocated to maintain safety at junctions.

The programme of improvement works will continue into late October, but will be suspended during the August holiday period.

Details about how the roadworks will affect High Peak Buses services can be found at www.highpeakbuses.com/news/closure-of-buxton-road-a6-sunday-9th-july.