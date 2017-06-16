A need for new school nursery in Harpur Hill, says headteacher

Families are being encouraged to have their say on proposals for a new school nursery in Buxton.

Harpur Hill Primary School is planning to offer 15 hours of government-funded nursery education for three-year-olds, increasing to 30 hours from September.

Children currently start at the school in the reception class at the age of four. If the plans are approved, children would be able to start at the new nursery in the term following their third birthday.

Headteacher Vicky Giliker said: “We know from research carried out in Harpur Hill that there is the demand for a school nursery here, and we expect that demand to increase from September when the offer goes up to 30 hours.

“We are very excited about our plans because we know they meet the needs of families in the area by giving them flexible access to nursery education for their children.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet considered the proposals at a meeting earlier this month, and a public consultation will run until July 15.

Councillor Alex Dale, Cabinet Member for Young People, said: “It is important that our schools are meeting the needs of their communities and enabling families to take up opportunities such as the government’s provision of 30 free hours of childcare.

“The consultation process is an essential part of the decision-making process. It ensures that local people can have a say on the services we aim to provide and whether these plans are right for the area in which they live.”

To take part in the consultation, visit www.harpurhill.derbyshire.sch.uk, email info@harpurhill.derbyshire.sch.uk or write to Harpur Hill Primary School, Trent Avenue, Harpur Hill, Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 9LP.