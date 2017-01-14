A hashtag and a jetski could be the new Monopoly pieces

Traditional Monopoly pieces are facing the boot - but fans can vote on what they would like to see in their place.

Games firm Hasbro has announced that it is shaking things up with the family favourite board game, and are giving fans the chance to choose new tokens.

A total of 56 new pieces have been put forward, including a dinosaur, bathtub, rubber duck, motorbike, shark, penguin and even an emoji and a hashtag.

Players who want to keep the existing tokens can also vote to save them.

It comes as the firm prepares for the release of their updated boardgame in August.

This is not the first time the classic game has changed iconic pieces, in 2013 Hasbro replaced the iron with a cat.

Fans have until January 31 to vote for the tokens they want to see in the new version at www.VoteMonopoly.com