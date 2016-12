Here is the weather forecast for today (Wednesday, December 21).

After a cloudy start, it should brighten up through the morning, before some showery rain spreads east across the region during the afternoon.

Dry again by evening with some clear spells.

Maximum Temperature 9C.

It should be a dry night across most parts with some long clear spells developing.

Becoming chilly and frosty in places by morning with the odd mist patch.

Minimum Temperature -2C.