A 17-year-old has been charged after man was assaulted

A 17-year-old has been charged after a man was assaulted in Buxton.

On Sunday, December 18, at around 2.30am a 63-year-old man was walking along Dale Road when he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths.

A 17 year-old has been charged with actual bodily harm, an 18 year-old has also been arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident.

The 17 year-old will appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on February 14, 2017.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 16000420817.