£3million fund to boost Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire’s rural economy

Businesses and organisations are being encouraged to bid into a £3million fund to boost the rural economy in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Money for three programmes is now available via the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) portion of D2N2’s current European Union funding.

D2N2 LEP is the private-sector led partnership of businesses, local authorities, skills and training providers, and community and voluntary services promoting economic and jobs growth in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Rural businesses looking to improve demand for agricultural and horticultural products, or to create jobs, or companies or organisations wishing to improving countryside cycle networks for tourism or recreation use, can apply for support.

Project bidders must apply for at least £50,000 in grant aid. The maximum grant is £170,000. The programme will be open for applications until the end of 2017, while funding is available.

Peter Richardson, chairman of the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Around a third of jobs in the D2N2 LEP’s area are in rural areas, but employers there tend to have less access to the benefits of infrastructure and business development opportunities in urban areas.

“Targeted funding via D2N2, such as the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development grants now available, help level the playing field - growing jobs and businesses which people living in rural areas rely on.”

For more, visit www.d2n2lep.org/EUFunding