£300 raised by store staff for kids’ charity

Store workers have embraced the charitable spirit in a bid to help children suffering from a devastating disease.

Staff at Morrisons, in Buxton, donned silly hats and wore purple, the colour of their chosen charity CLIC Sargent.

The store hosted fundraising events including tombola and balloon modelling, raising more than £300 for the charity. This money will now be match funded by the Morrisons Foundation, which is designed to make a positive difference to people living in England, Scotland and Wales.

CLIC Sargent, the UKs leading charity for children and young people with cancer, were chosen by Morrisons workers as their charity partner at the start of the year. The aim is the raise £8million for the charity in that time.

Kate Lightfoot, senior account manager at CLIC Sargent, said: “We are so grateful for all the effort the Buxton store has gone to. Thanks to Morrisons, we can be there for more young people when the doctor says it’s cancer.”

The partnership money will fund a brand new team of nurses to educate other health, social care end education professionals close to families’ homes. It will also provide new ‘home hubs’ close to specialist treatment hospitals, while increasing the number of financial grants CLIC Sargent gives to families, to ease the financial burden cancer brings.

Rob Harrison, community champion at the Buxton store, said “Staff and customers are really starting to get behind the charity - raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”