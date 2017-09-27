£1.5k gift supports Buxton dad with brain tumour

A community has rallied round and raised nearly £1,500 for a new dad who was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Doctors’s found Joe Ridgway’s tumour in July after he was suffering from shaky vision just weeks after becoming a dad to baby Ruby.

Joe, 28, of Chatsworth Road, Buxton, has needed complex surgery to remove the benign tumour from behind his eyes and is now facing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which comes with risks of permanent loss of his sight, smell and taste.

Joe’s friends wanted to show their support and set up a Just Giving page which has already raised £1,475.

Friend Scott Garrington said: “There is never a good time to go through this, and with the prospect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy we are looking to support Joe and his young family all we can.

“We all know bringing a new life into the world isn’t easy at the best of times, so maybe we can raise some money to help ease the financial pressure for them.”

Joe, who is a machine driver, could be off work for over a year while he undergoes treatment. He said: “I don’t normally like stuff like this as I’m a proud man and believe I should be the one providing for my family, and hate the fact that I’m classed as a charity case.

“But, I’ve had to swallow my pride and accepted I need help.

“I don’t know how to even start to thank everybody. The amount of support that I and my family have been given is just breathtaking. This is a huge help and I can’t put into words how grateful I am. It’s times like these you realise how a community pulls together. Thank you so much.”

To support Joe, partner Millie and Ruby, click here