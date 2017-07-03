GIG REVIEW: Little Mix put on ‘stellar’ performance at Donington

Rarely does a pop act come along in which every single member gets the chance to showcase their voice - but at Donington Park on Saturday, July 1, fans of X Factor winners Little Mix were treated to an energetic, powerhouse performance by the four women.

The crowd - warmed up by support acts Sheppard and Ella Eyre - roared approval as Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall performed a string of hits including Salute, Wings and Black Magic.

Crowds enjoy the show at Little Mix on Saturday. Picture: BRIAN TYLER

In a show that was just over an hour long, the band managed to ramp up the thrill levels with the skill of true entertainers, teasing and sharing in the excitement of the crowd, offering punchy, sassy performances and each getting the chance to really demonstrate their individual talents.

Engaging with an audience ranging in age from tiny tot to older music fan can be no mean feat, but their down-to-earth approach and obvious appreciation of the thousands who had turned out to see them, unified the crowd in a love of thumping good pop music.

While most of the older fans were happily enjoying the moment, what was particularly special was seeing so many young kids (some really quite tiny), enthralled, excited and utterly carried away in live music.

The spectacle of the show was exciting, but in pulling out a stellar performance, Little Mix will certainly have created a love for live music in the hearts of their youngest fans.

Their energy was palpable and their vocals on point - their rendition of Secret Love Song Pt II - sung in tribute to their LGBT fans - a particular highlight, as was Shout Out To My Ex as part of the encore.

Little Mix return to the area in November when they perform at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.